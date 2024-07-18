Harris (hamstring) is still at least two weeks away from rejoining Atlanta's lineup, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The center fielder has yet to begin a rehab assignment as he recovers from a hamstring strain that's sidelined him since June 14. Harris was slashing a disappointing .250/.295/.358 prior to the injury, and in his absence Jarred Kelenic has seized firm hold of the leadoff job. When Harris does get activated from the IL, expect him to hit in the bottom half of the order.