Soroka had his best start this season Tuesday for Triple-A Gwinnett, allowing one run over six innings while striking out eight, and he could join the Atlanta rotation next week, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The team's current plans call for Dylan Dodd to get called up for Thursday's start while Jared Shuster gets another turn Friday. If Soroka stays on a five-day schedule he would be in line to make his next start Sunday, but he could instead join the big-league roster in Oakland to take the hill Monday or Tuesday. The 25-year-old right-hander last pitched in the majors in August 2020, missing most of the last two seasons while recovering from multiple Achilles tears and other related njuries stemming from his lower-body issues. Through eight starts at Triple-A this year, Soroka has a 4.33 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 35:11 K:BB in 35.1 innings.