Soroka didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Guardians, allowing five hits and three walks over 4.2 scoreless innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander also hit two batters with pitches and tossed a wild pitch as he managed to get only 57 of his 99 offerings over the plate before exiting. While the scoreless outing was encouraging, Soroka put runners in scoring position during every inning he worked, and it was as much good luck as good pitching that saw him escape unscathed. Atlanta's rotation plans after the All-Star break aren't yet clear, but it seems likely Soroka will get at least one more chance in the majors to continue his long recovery from multiple Achilles injuries.