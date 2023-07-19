Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Soroka will likely start Friday's series opener at Milwaukee, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Soroka was pressed into emergency relief duty this past Sunday when Kolby Allard was forced from his start due to left shoulder nerve inflammation. Allard is now on the 60-day injured list and the NL East leaders are still deciding how to cover his spot Saturday versus the Brewers. Soroka has posted a rough 5.40 ERA and 1.50 WHIP through 23.1 major-league innings this year, but he seems to be secure in a regular rotation role for the time being.