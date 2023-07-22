Soroka (2-1) yielded four runs on six hits and two walks over six innings Friday, striking out four and earning a win over Milwaukee.

Soroka was tagged with two runs in the first inning but kept the Brewers off the board after that until Willy Adames' two-run shot in the sixth. Soroka completed six innings for the third time in six MLB appearances this season. The 25-year-old has allowed seven homers through 29.1 innings this season. He now owns a 5.52 ERA and a 23:1 K:BB. Soroka is currently lined up to face the Brewers at home next week.