Soroka (Achilles/knee) threw a bullpen session Monday with no apparent issues, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The right-hander's rehab from Achilles surgery has been stalled over the past week after he was struck in the knee by a comebacker during live batting practice, so it's a good sign he's back on the mound. Soroka will likely need to return to throwing live BP before being cleared for a rehab assignment, which will be lengthy given he hasn't seen MLB action since 2020.