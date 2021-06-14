GM Alex Anthopoulos said the team is "optimistic" Soroka could be activated from the injured list by late August, Jeff Schultz of The Athletic reports.

The 23-year-old was seemingly ruled out for the season by manager Brian Snitker during a television appearance in late May, but those comments were quickly walked back, and the organization is now publicly expressing optimism about the right-hander's outlook for later in 2021. However, until Soroka resuming throwing, especially off a mound, it's worth maintaining a healthy dose of skepticism as he recovers from a second procedure on his Achilles in mid-May.