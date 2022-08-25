Soroka (Achilles) will make his next rehab start Saturday with Triple-A Gwinnett, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Soroka threw 58 pitches over 3.1 frames in his previous outing with Gwinnett last weekend, and he should continue building up his workload. The 25-year-old could require one additional rehab start after Saturday and lines up for a return from the injured list in early September.