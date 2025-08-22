Alvarez will be Atlanta's starting third baseman for the rest of the season after Austin Riley (abdomen) underwent season-ending surgery, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

While manager Brian Snitker suggested that in the long run Alvarez might be better suited to a utility role, the 22-year-old will get a chance to change that impression over the final month-plus of the season. Through 91 plate appearances in the majors this year, Alvarez is slashing .247/.330/.309 with zero homers or steals, but he did hit 10 home runs and steal 10 bags with an .861 OPS over 64 Triple-A contests in 2024.