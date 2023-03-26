Anderson was informed Sunday he will be included on Atlanta's Opening Day roster, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett last week, but he'll rejoin the big club ahead of Opening Day with Raisel Iglesias (shoulder) and Kyle Wright (shoulder) set to begin the season on the injured list. Anderson had seven saves and 22 holds with a 2.77 ERA and 136:21 K:BB over 81.1 innings during the 2019 and 2020 seasons, but he hasn't pitched in the big leagues since 2021 while recovering from elbow surgery and a foot injury. He has high-leverage pedigree but will likely need to work his way up to those opportunities.