Iglesias picked up the save in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Phillies. He allowed a run on two hits while logging a strikeout in the ninth inning.

Iglesias has now allowed five runs over his last four innings, though he managed to close out the Phillies on Tuesday, improving to 10-for-12 in save chances this season. The 33-year-old Iglesias now has a 4.34 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 23:6 K:BB across 18.2 innings in his first full season as Atlanta's closer.