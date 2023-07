Iglesias picked up the save Sunday against Milwaukee, striking out the side in the ninth inning.

Iglesias has allowed just two earned runs in his last 12 appearances (11 innings), working to a 1.64 ERA with 14 strikeouts in that span. Overall, the 33-year-old closer is 20-for-22 in save opportunities with a 3.69 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 41:9 K:BB across 31.2 innings this season.