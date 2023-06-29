Iglesias picked up the save in Wednesday's 3-0 victory over the Twins, striking out two over one scoreless inning.

Iglesias entered the game with a three-run lead in the ninth and needed only 10 pitches to run through the heart of the Twins' lineup and notch his 13th save. He struck out Byron Buxton on three straight pitches to open the frame before fanning Royce Lewis in the next at-bat, with both hitters falling victim to Iglesias' changeup. The reliever has now converted his last four save attempts and holds a 19:1 KK:BB ratio in June.