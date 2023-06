Iglesias struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his ninth save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Nationals.

The right-hander breezed through the frame, firing all nine of his pitches for strikes and only missing an immaculate inning when Ildemaro Vargas managed to ground out to first base for the final out. Iglesias hasn't given up an earned run in 12 straight appearances, going a perfect 8-for-8 on save chances during that stretch with a 12:5 K:BB through 11.1 innings.