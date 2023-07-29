Iglesias struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his 19th save of the season in a 10-7 win over the Brewers.

He converted his 10th straight save chance without much difficulty, needing 15 pitches (11 strikes) to dispatch Milwaukee's 2-3-4 hitters. Iglesias' overall performance this season has taken a step backwards after three straight years with sub-1.00 WHIPs and four straight campaigns with strikeout rates north of 30 percent, but he's only blown two saves to go with his 3.82 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 29.5 percent K rate.