Iglesias allowed a hit in a scoreless inning, earning the save in Saturday's 5-2 win over Arizona.
Iglesias had no trouble protecting a three-run lead. He's been solid over the last two-plus weeks, allowing just one unearned run, two hits and four walks over his last 7.1 innings. The closer is at a 3.38 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB with six saves in seven chances through 12 appearances.
More News
-
Braves' Raisel Iglesias: Secures fifth save•
-
Braves' Raisel Iglesias: Falters in non-save situation•
-
Braves' Raisel Iglesias: Secures save Thursday•
-
Braves' Raisel Iglesias: Secures third save•
-
Braves' Raisel Iglesias: Clean inning for save•
-
Braves' Raisel Iglesias: Blows save and takes loss Sunday•