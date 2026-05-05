Braves' Raisel Iglesias: Return could be pushed to Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Atlanta manager Walt Weiss said Monday that Iglesias (shoulder) could be activated from the 15-day injured list Wednesday instead of Tuesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Iglesias is first eligible for activation Tuesday and is ready to return, but he could be delayed a day depending on how Atlanta decides to handle its roster. The veteran closer has missed the last two weeks of action with right shoulder inflammation. When Iglesias is activated, he'll regain his closer job and push Robert Suarez back to a setup role.
More News
-
Braves' Raisel Iglesias: Set to be activated Tuesday•
-
Braves' Raisel Iglesias: Trending toward return next week•
-
Braves' Raisel Iglesias: Resumes throwing•
-
Braves' Raisel Iglesias: On track for minimum IL stay•
-
Braves' Raisel Iglesias: MRI confirms no structural damage•
-
Braves' Raisel Iglesias: Lands on IL with shoulder injury•