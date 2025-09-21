Iglesias worked a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his 27th save of the season in a 6-5 win over the Tigers. He didn't walk or strike out a batter.

It was his 16th straight successful conversion. Iglesias will likely fall a bit short of his third straight 30-save season, but the 35-year-old closer turned his campaign around in impressive fashion after a rough start. After sitting with a 6.00 ERA on June 17, Iglesias has proceeded to post a 1.51 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 39:8 K:BB over his last 35.2 innings.