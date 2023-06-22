Iglesias (3-2) earned the win Thursday in Philadelphia after he struck out one and didn't allow a baserunner in a scoreless ninth inning.

The veteran right-hander delivered a perfect top of the ninth to preserve a scoreless tie, and he picked up the win since Atlanta outscored Philadelphia 5-1 during the extra frame. Iglesias had been scored upon in three of his previous four outings, so a clean inning Thursday was a welcome sight. He has a 4.12 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 24:6 K:BB over 19.2 innings this year and remains the club's primary closer.