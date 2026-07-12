Braves' Reynaldo Lopez: Falls behind early

Lopez (4-2) allowed four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out three over five innings to take the loss versus St. Louis on Saturday.

Lopez fell behind early after giving up a three-run home run to Lars Nootbaar in the first inning. Atlanta's offense never mounted much of a threat, leaving Lopez to take his first loss since April 21, which was the start that sent him to the bullpen for two months. He's allowed seven runs over 18 innings with a 15:4 K:BB over four starts since rejoining the rotation. Overall, Lopez has a 3.50 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 54:25 K:BB across 61.2 innings through 22 appearances (nine starts) this season.