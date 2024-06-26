Lopez (6-2) allowed two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out five over five innings to earn the win in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Cardinals.

By his lofty standards this season, this wasn't a great performance for Lopez, but it was still enough for his third straight win. He hadn't allowed a run over his last two starts, and he's walked multiple batters just twice in his last seven outings. The right-hander is now at a 1.70 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 81:27 K:BB through 79.1 innings over 14 starts in 2024. His next start is projected to be at home versus the Giants.