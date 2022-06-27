Strider pitched six shutout innings Sunday versus the Dodgers, allowing five hits while striking out seven and walking none in a no-decision.

Strider was tagged for six runs by the Giants in his last start, but he bounced back with an excellent performance against one of the National League's top teams. The rookie right-hander submitted his longest start of the year, throwing 64 of 95 pitches for strikes while keeping runs off the board for the second time in six starts since he joined the rotation. He owns a 3.02 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 79:22 K:BB through 53.2 innings overall. Strider is expected to make his next start on the road in Cincinnati next weekend.