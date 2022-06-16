Strider (3-2) gave up two earned runs on one hit and two walks while striking out a career-high 11 batters Wednesday against the Nationals. He picked up the win.

This was Strider's best start of his career, as he tied his career high with 5.2 innings and blew past his previous career high of eight strikeouts. He topped out at 100.9 mph and average 98.8 mph with his fastball, which had a 33 percent whiff rate in this outing. His slider registered a 48 percent whiff rate and he threw his third-pitch changeup just four times out of 106 total pitches. Strider has a 1.76 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 24:8 K:BB in 15.1 innings over his last three starts. He may get a pair of starts next week against the Giants and Dodgers, both of which would come at home.