Strider will start Thursday in Game 4 of the NLDS in Philadelphia, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

This was merely a formality, as Strider started Game 1 and will be on regular rest Thursday. He took the loss in the series opener in spite of a terrific effort which saw him allow two runs (one earned) while striking out eight over seven innings. The Phillies have not yet confirmed their Game 4 starter, but it's expected to be Ranger Suarez.