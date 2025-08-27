Strider is set to receive an additional day of rest before his next start and isn't expected to return to the hill until Monday's game against the Cubs in Chicago, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

After delivering seven innings of one-run ball in Atlanta's 2-1 loss to the Marlins on Monday, Strider had been lined to get his second start of the week this Sunday in Philadelphia. However, Atlanta is opting to have him swap spots in the pitching schedule with rookie Hurston Waldrep, who will take the hill Sunday on four days' rest after starting in Tuesday's 11-2 win over Miami. Strider may not be in line for any two-start weeks for the remainder of the season, as Atlanta plans to bring Chris Sale (ribcage) back from the injured list this weekend and move forward with a six-man rotation, even though the club will have every Thursday off in September.