Strider (7-2) picked up the win in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Tigers, surrendering five runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over five innings in a 10-7 victory. He struck out six.

The right-hander had his start Tuesday bumped back a day due to inclement weather, and the disruption in his routine appeared to have an impact as he also plunked a batter and fired two wild pitches. Strider served up more than two homers in a game for the first time in his career and was facing a 4-0 deficit after two innings, but he gutted out three more frames and stuck around long enough for Atlanta's offense to come roaring back. Strider still flashed some of his usual dominance, producing 17 swinging strikes on 94 pitches, but after two rough starts in a row he sports a surprising 4.12 ERA on the season despite a league-leading 127 strikeouts in 78.2 innings.