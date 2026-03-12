Strider allowed two hits and a walk over four scoreless innings in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays. He struck out five.

The right-hander built up to 61 pitches (43 strikes) and mostly sat 94-95 mph with his fastball, topping out at 96.5 mph. Strider might not get back his pre-injury heat -- he was averaging 97.2 mph with his four-seamer as recently as 2023 -- but he's expanded his arsenal with a curveball in addition to his slider and changeup, and he looked comfortable with all four offerings Wednesday. Strider is looking to rebound from an uncharacteristically shaky 4.45 ERA and 1.40 WHIP over 23 starts in 2025.