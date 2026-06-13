Braves' Spencer Strider: Lands on IL

Atlanta placed Strider on the 15-day injured list Saturday with right elbow inflammation.

Strider was forced to make an early exit from his start Friday due to arm soreness, and although he's now been confirmed to be dealing with an elbow injury, it remains unknown whether his inflammation is the result of a structural issue. He'll sit out for at least a couple of weeks, and a more accurate return timeline should come out once the team determines the severity of his injury. In the meantime, Anthony Molina will come up from Triple-A Gwinnett to give Atlanta some extra bullpen depth until a fifth starter is needed.