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Braves' Spencer Strider: Shaky in fourth win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Strider (4-1) notched the win Saturday against the Pirates, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out three.

Pittsburgh tagged Strider, who fanned a season-low three, for three doubles Saturday, plating three runs across the fourth and fifth frames. The 27-year-old right-hander has now given up three runs in five of his first seven starts this year, and he's also walked multiple batters each time out so far. Strider will carry a middling 4.00 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 43:19 K:BB over 36 innings into his next scheduled outing in New York against the Mets.

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