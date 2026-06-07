Braves' Spencer Strider: Shaky in fourth win

Strider (4-1) notched the win Saturday against the Pirates, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out three.

Pittsburgh tagged Strider, who fanned a season-low three, for three doubles Saturday, plating three runs across the fourth and fifth frames. The 27-year-old right-hander has now given up three runs in five of his first seven starts this year, and he's also walked multiple batters each time out so far. Strider will carry a middling 4.00 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 43:19 K:BB over 36 innings into his next scheduled outing in New York against the Mets.