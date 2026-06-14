Braves' Spencer Strider: Still being evaluated

Manager Walt Weiss said Sunday that there's "nothing definitive" on Strider's inflamed right elbow, and he's scheduled to be evaluated by Dr. Keith Meister at some point this week, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Strider has some familiarity with Meister, who performed his UCL brace procedure in 2024, per Grant McAuley of the Marietta Daily Journal, so this is a concerning development even though Atlanta has yet to provide any injury specifics beyond the initial diagnosis. The right-hander's outlook will remain up in the air as he continues to be evaluated.