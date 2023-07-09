Strider improved to 11-2 with a win against Tampa Bay on Saturday. He pitched 6.1 scoreless innings, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out 11 batters.

Strider wrapped up an All-Star first half in dominant fashion, racking up 25 swinging strikes and 11 punchouts over 6.1 scoreless frames. He grabbed his seventh win over his past eight starts, a span during which he's posted a 4.02 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 69:13 K:BB over 47 innings. Strider leads MLB with 166 punchouts on the campaign, and he's tied with Zac Gallen and Shane McClanahan (back) for first with 11 victories. The right-hander has notched double-digit strikeouts in six of his 18 starts.