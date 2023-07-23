Chirinos will serve as a starter for Atlanta, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Chirinos was claimed off waivers by Atlanta on Sunday, and the team sent Mike Soroka to the minors as part of a corresponding move. Max Fried (forearm) will also make another rehab start this week, so Chirinos will have an opportunity to showcase his skills as a starter. The right-hander made 15 appearances (four starts) for the Rays earlier this year and posted a 4.02 ERA and 1.24 WHIP in 62.2 innings.