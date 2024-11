Davis was non-tendered by the Cubs on Friday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Davis was designated for assignment Tuesday to make room for top prospect Owen Caissie. Davis' standing within the organization took a hit due to a string of serious back injuries and he played in only 55 games in 2024. He'll still be only 25 during the 2025 season, so if he can remain on the field he could revitalize his career.