Mariners' Brennen Davis: Dealing with hamstring injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis was removed from Satuday's Cactus League game against the Angels due to left hamstring tightness, Tim Booth of The Seattle Times reports.
Davis appeared to sustain the injury on a swing during his lone at-bat in the second inning, which prompted his removal from the game. He'll undergo additional tests to determine the severity of the injury, and while he was a longshot to make the Mariners' Opening Day roster, it does put Davis' availability for the start of the 2026 season in jeopardy.
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