Davis went 1-for-1 with a three-run homer, two walks and a second run scored in Sunday's Cactus League matchup versus the Reds.

Davis capped a six-run ninth inning with his three-run shot off right-hander Irvin Machuca, extending Seattle's lead to 14-8. It was a strong day at the plate overall for the 26-year-old Davis, who reached base safely in all three of his at-bats. Still, the one-time top prospect is a long shot to make the Mariners' Opening Day roster, after joining the team as a non-roster invitee in December. However, Davis had a solid 2025 campaign with Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre, posting a .900 OPS with 12 homers across 36 games.