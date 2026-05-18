Mariners' Brennen Davis: Added to roster and optioned
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mariners selected Davis' contract from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.
Davis could have opted out of his minor-league contract, but the Mariners have elected to add the outfielder to their 40-man roster to prevent that from happening. The 26-year-old is sitting on a .281/.394/.548 batting line with eight home runs and a 20:38 BB:K over 38 contests with Tacoma this season. Davis has yet to appear in a major-league game.
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