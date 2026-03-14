Davis (undisclosed) was removed during the second inning of Saturday's Cactus League game against the Angles, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Davis appeared to sustain the injury during his lone plate appearance in the second inning. The nature and severity of the injury are not clear, but Davis will be evaluated by medical staff, and the Mariners should have an update over the next couple of days. Davis signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners in December, but the 26-year-old outfielder has yet to appear in a major-league game in his professional career.