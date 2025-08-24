Davis (undisclosed) has gone 3-for-14 with two home runs and three RBI in four games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list Wednesday.

Davis had been sidelined for approximately two months due to the undisclosed injury before making his return to the Triple-A lineup. Once a top prospect in the Cubs system who saw his rise to the big leagues get derailed by injuries, the 25-year-old Davis has revived his stock with a strong showing in the Yankees organization this season. Through 27 games between Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Double-A Somerset, Davis has hit .293 with 11 home runs and two stolen bases.