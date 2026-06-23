Mariners' Brennen Davis: On 7-day IL due to hamstring injury

Triple-A Tacoma placed Davis on its 7-day injured list June 2 due to a left hamstring strain, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Injuries have been a constant stumbling block for Davis throughout his minor-league career, but the 26-year-old outfielder was able to earn a spot on Seattle's 40-man roster on May 18 after a hot start to the season at Tacoma. Davis went down with the hamstring strain just over two weeks later, but assuming the injury doesn't prove to be a long-term setback, he'll have a shot at making his big-league debut later on this season. He's thus far put together a .265/.376/.512 slash line with nine home runs and one stolen base over 205 plate appearances while striking out at a manageable 22.4 percent clip.