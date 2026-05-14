Davis is slashing .286/.401/.571 with eight home runs, a 12.9 percent walk rate and a 23.8 percent strikeout rate in 34 games for Triple-A Tacoma.

The 26-year-old outfielder had an impressive spring training before suffering a hamstring injury in mid March. He has missed extensive time over the years, sapping much of his speed and athleticism, but Davis has developed into one of the most feared sluggers at Triple-A. He boasts a 51.7 percent Statcast hard-hit rate, a 144 wRC+ and .286 ISO while upping his contact rate from 66.7 percent at Triple-A last year to 71.6 percent this year.