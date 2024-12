The Yankees signed Davis to a minor-league contract Tuesday, Aram Leighton of Just Baseball reports.

Davis is a former top prospect who has had terrible luck with injuries, as he hasn't played more than 71 games in any of the last three seasons. He's still just 25, so Davis would appear worthy of a dice roll on a minor-league deal. The outfielder slashed .214/.359/.469 with 11 home runs in 47 games at Triple-A Iowa in the Cubs organization in 2024.