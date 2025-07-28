Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre placed Davis on its 7-day injured list June 26 due to an unspecified injury.

A former top prospect in the Cubs organization who was the 2021 All-Star Futures Game MVP, Davis saw his star fade in recent seasons while he was slowed by several injuries. After being non-tendered by the Cubs over the winter, Davis connected with the Yankees on a minor-league deal and had seemed to restore some value upon getting cleared to join Double-A Somerset in late May. He quickly earned a promotion to Triple-A and had slashed .308/.415/.692 with nine home runs and two steals in 23 games between the two affiliates, but any momentum Davis might have made toward earning his first big-league call-up appears to have stalled. The 25-year-old exited a June 22 game with an undisclosed injury and was placed on the IL a few days later, with the Yankees having yet to provide further word on the severity of his latest setback on the health front.