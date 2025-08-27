Ashby will be used as the Brewers' opening pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Andrew Wagner of 105.7 The Fan Milwaukee reports.

Ashby will draw his first start of the season Wednesday, but since he'll be pitching on just one day of rest after a 1.2-inning relief appearance in Monday's series-opening win, the Brewers likely won't ask him to cover more than a frame or two. The newly signed Erick Fedde is expected to work in bulk relief behind Ashby, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.