Brewers' Boone Logan: Dealing with shoulder, triceps issue
Manager Craig Counsell said Logan is dealing with shoulder and triceps discomfort, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Logan picked up the injury during Wednesday's spring game. The severity of the issue remains unclear at this point, but more should be known in the coming days as he undergoes further tests. Given how close it is to Opening Day, there's a possibility Logan opens the year on the shelf.
More News
-
Brewers' Boone Logan: Exits prematurely with injury•
-
Brewers' Boone Logan: Throws Friday as planned•
-
Brewers' Boone Logan: Expects spring debut Friday•
-
Brewers' Boone Logan: Signs with Brewers•
-
Boone Logan: Has 2018 option declined•
-
Indians' Boone Logan: Will not undergo surgery, could be out for season•
-
Final H2H points mock draft
Coming up on the biggest draft weekend of the year, Head-to-Head points owners have one last...
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
Need some sleepers and breakouts before you draft? Scott White provides four of each on today’s...
-
Spring Takes: Claudio out as closer?
Steven Matz and Matt Harvey are getting attention, but David Price and Julio Teheran deserve...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Kershaw, Machado
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 10 (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...