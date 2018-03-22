Play

Manager Craig Counsell said Logan is dealing with shoulder and triceps discomfort, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Logan picked up the injury during Wednesday's spring game. The severity of the issue remains unclear at this point, but more should be known in the coming days as he undergoes further tests. Given how close it is to Opening Day, there's a possibility Logan opens the year on the shelf.

