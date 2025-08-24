Woodruff is expected to make his next start in Monday's series opener versus the Diamondbacks, Sophia Minnaert of FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin reports.

Woodruff would be available on four days' rest to start Sunday's series finale versus the Giants, but because he's received at least five days of rest between starts since being activated from the 60-day injured list July 6, the Brewers apparently aren't keen on deviating from that plan. He'll tentatively line up for two starts during the upcoming week, with his second outing likely to come next weekend in Toronto.