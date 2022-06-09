Woodruff (ankle) resumed throwing off a mound Thursday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Woodruff said last week that he hoped to return from the injured list following a relatively minimal absence, and Thursday's throwing session marked the first time he threw off a mound since sustaining his ankle injury May 27. It's possible the right-hander will need additional time to ramp up his workload, but it seems unlikely he'll require a significant absence. Even if Woodruff isn't able to return when he's first eligible Sunday, he'll presumably be in the mix to return to game action sometime next week.
More News
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Hopeful for minimal IL stay•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Placed on injured list•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Could be ready to go Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Exits start with ankle injury•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Victorious in quality start•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Picks up win over Marlins•