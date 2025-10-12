Woodruff (lat) said Sunday that he's yet to resume playing catch and won't be on the Brewers' roster for the NLCS against the Dodgers, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander landed on the injured list Sept. 21 due to a moderate right lat strain, so it's not a major surprise he's still not available just three weeks later. Woodruff could be added to the roster for the World Series if Milwaukee can get past Los Angeles, but the odds are stacked against him given where he currently stands in his recovery.