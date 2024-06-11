The Brewers will select Rodriguez's contract from Triple-A Nashville to start Tuesday against Toronto, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The club hinted late last week at a potential promotion for Rodriguez, and skipper Pat Murphy confirmed Monday night that the 22-year-old will indeed make his MLB debut Tuesday. With news surfacing Monday that southpaw Robert Gasser is weighing UCL surgery, Milwaukee is yet again in need of starting pitching, so it wouldn't be a shock to see Rodriguez get multiple opportunities as a starter in the big leagues this season.