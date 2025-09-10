Patrick didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against Texas, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks with six strikeouts across 4.1 innings.

A game-tying two-run home run by Michael Helman with one out in the fifth inning ended Patrick's start, as he was pulled at 80 pitches following the long ball. The 27-year-old was relegated to Triple-A in early July, but he's been called up to make three starts for the Brewers since, tallying a 4.91 ERA and a 17:7 K:BB across 14.2 innings during that stretch. He's expected to return to Triple-A Nashville without making another big-league start.