Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Drawing Game 4 start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Peralta will start Thursday in Game 4 of the NLDS versus the Cubs, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Peralta pitched well in a Game 1 victory, striking out nine while yielding two runs over 5.2 innings. He and the Brewers will be looking to close out the series Thursday to punch their ticket to the NLCS. The Cubs will be countering with left-hander Matthew Boyd.
